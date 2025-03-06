PM Modi in Uttarakhand today; to flag off trek, bike rally

Uttarkashi, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mukhwa and Harsil in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, where he will participate in multiple events aimed at promoting religious tourism and local economic development.

His visit will begin with prayers at the winter seat of River Ganga in Mukhwa at 9:30 a.m. Following this, he will head to Harsil Valley, where he will flag off a trek and bike rally and address a gathering.

Announcing the Prime Minister's visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome, stating, "Hearty welcome and greetings to the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his arrival in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the holy land of religion, spirituality, and sacrifice."

"All of us residents of the state are eager to welcome the respected Prime Minister on the land full of spiritual and natural beauty of Mukhwa-Harsil (Uttarkashi)," he added.

Expressing enthusiasm for the impact of the visit, the Chief Minister said, "Certainly, this winter trip of yours will give new dimensions to the cultural, spiritual, and tourism development of our state."

This visit aligns with the Uttarakhand government's recently launched Winter Tourism programme, which has already drawn thousands of devotees to the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The initiative is designed to promote religious tourism while also boosting local businesses, including homestays and tourism-related enterprises.

A day before the visit, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved two major ropeway projects in Uttarakhand.

One project, a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, will be built at a capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model. Another ropeway, spanning 12.4 km from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,730.13 crore.

According to the CCEA, these ropeway projects will not only enhance last-mile connectivity for pilgrims but will also create substantial employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases.

The projects are expected to contribute significantly to the region's socio-economic growth, benefiting industries such as hospitality, travel, food and beverages, and tourism.

With these initiatives, Uttarakhand aims to position itself as a year-round religious and adventure tourism hub while strengthening infrastructure for devotees and travellers alike.

