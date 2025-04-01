PM Modi pays homage to Shivakumara Swamiji on his 118th birth anniversary

Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Shivakumara Swamiji of Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt on his 118th birth anniversary on Tuesday, saying he has been a guiding light, illuminating the path for society.

He also shared a 1.17-minute video in which he recalled moments with the revered Swamiji during his visit to the Mutt.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Shivakumara Swamigalu on the special occasion of his Jayanti. He is remembered as a beacon of compassion and tireless service. He showed how selfless action can transform society. His extraordinary efforts across various fields continue to inspire generations."

The video, titled 'Pujya Swamiji has been a guiding light, illuminating the path for society', highlighted the Swamiji's contributions.

In the video, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that Swamiji upheld India's great heritage of spirituality, knowledge, and science.

He stated that this sacred land, drawing inspiration from Swamiji's life and teachings, has been guiding society for decades.

"Swamiji's continuous contributions to education and the creation of an equitable society are especially significant. With the blessings of Lord Basaveshwara and Swami Vivekananda, the revered Swamiji dedicated his life to nation-building," Prime Minister Modi said.

"He devoted the energy of every cell of his being to the nation. I had the privilege of sitting near his feet and meeting him. Once again, I bow down in reverence to him," Prime Minister Modi concluded.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Karnataka to attend the late Shivakumara Swamiji's 118th birth anniversary programme in Tumakuru, took to social media X and stated, "Heartfelt tributes to His Holiness Dr. Sree Sree Sree Shivakumara Swamigalu on his Jayanti. A true embodiment of compassion and selfless service, he dedicated his life to uplifting the underprivileged through education and social welfare. His legacy of kindness and wisdom continues to guide and inspire generations. May we all strive to walk the path he illuminated."

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated, "On the birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Math, revered as the 'Walking God' and a true Kayaka Yogi, who forever resides in the hearts of devoted followers, we offer our deepest and most heartfelt respects at his sacred feet."

"A true saint who selflessly served humanity through Anna Dasoha (food service), Akshara Dasoha (education), and Jnana Dasoha (knowledge dissemination), he was honoured with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and Karnataka Ratna, further elevating their significance. His legacy remains eternal in our hearts," Union Minister Joshi stated.

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna said, "On the birth anniversary of the great visionary who dedicated his life to the service of food, education, and shelter - an enlightened guide at every step, the revered seer, and the head of Siddaganga Math, Lingayat Saint Dr. Shri Shri Shri Shivakumara Swamiji - we offer our heartfelt respects and devotion."

Somanna also quoted late Shivakumara Swamiji, "The water used to cook the food you serve should be the sweat of your hard work, not the tears of others."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Shivakumara Swamiji, who dedicated himself not only to religious discourses but also to social service, remains eternally revered for his selfless service and deep compassion toward the underprivileged. A divine soul who attained godliness through service - a saint, a philosopher, and a beacon of Trivida Dasoha (service of food, education, and knowledge) - I offer my infinite salutations to him."

BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra said, "To the devotees, he was a walking god. On the birth anniversary of Trivida Dasohi, Lingayat saint, and revered Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, we offer our heartfelt respects. His life itself was his message, the path he walked was the path of devotion, and let us find meaning in our lives by drawing inspiration from his achievements."

