PM Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of swearing-in today

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi.

PM Modi also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial here. Chief of Defence Staff Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi and Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshall Amar Preet Singh also accompanied him.

The swearing-in ceremony will occur at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 p.m., with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath to PM Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Several international heads of state will also be at the swearing-in ceremony, including Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among others.

