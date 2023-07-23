PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' on July 28

Gandhinagar, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' here on July 28.

An official said that 'Semicon India 2023' aims to boost the semiconductor industry's growth by facilitating networking, showcasing technological advancements, and unveiling prospective business opportunities.

The event is projected to play a significant role in molding the future trajectory of the semiconductor industry both in India and Gujarat, with a special emphasis on innovation, inclusivity, and growth, the official said.

The event is scheduled to be held from July 25-30, with major companies like Foxconn, Micron, IBM, AMD, and more participating.

Ahead of the main event, a special exhibition will be thrown open to the public from July 25-30. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel would inaugurate the exhibition.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology; External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar would grace the occasion.

High-level executives from the leading semiconductor industries would also be in attendance.

The key highlights of the event would include a detailed presentation on the numerous investment prospects within India's burgeoning semiconductor industry, supplemented by a panel discussion featuring industry veterans, an official said.

The Gujarat government has rolled out the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027), making it the first state in India with a dedicated policy for the sector, supporting the Central government's Aatmanirbhar vision for India's semiconductor industry.

Moreover, the state government has also introduced an IT/ITES policy to bolster the IT and semiconductor design sectors.

The Gujarat government signed an MoU worth Rs 22,500 crore with the semiconductor powerhouse, Micron Technology Inc., to set up an Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) facility.

During PM Modi's US visit, where President Joe Biden announced the establishment of this state-of-the-art ATMP facility in India.

Consequently, this MoU is set to usher in a new era of semiconductor manufacturing in India, with a state-of-the-art ATMP facility slated for construction in Sanand, Gujarat.

