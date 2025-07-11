PM Modi to hand over 51,000 appointment letters to youths on July 12

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youths in various government departments and organisations on July 12 via video conferencing. He will also address the appointees on the occasion, according to a PMO statement issued on Friday.

The 16th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central government ministries and departments.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Posts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, among other departments and ministries, according to the statement.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building.

According to official figures, more than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country.

The appointees have been selected from across the country and will take up roles in different sectors, further strengthening the government workforce and contributing to the country’s development goals.

The Rozgar Mela was launched by Prime Minister Modi on October 22, 2022, as part of his commitment to generate more employment opportunities in a mission mode. The initiative has helped speed up the recruitment process in various government departments and organisations.

It has also improved citizen services in schools, hospitals, railway stations, police stations and tax offices, and has strengthened the security forces through timely recruitment as posts are not allowed to stay vacant.

The Rozgar Melas have also resulted in the selection process being expedited so that undue delay does not take place in the recruitment, which leads to a slowdown in the delivery of government services in various departments.

