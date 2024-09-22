PM Modi, Biden say Quad 'is here to stay'

Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the Quad is "here to stay", joining President Joe Biden who opened the fourth in-person summit of the leaders of the group with the same hope and confidence.

"Our message is clear: (the) Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to compliment," Prime Minister Modi said, as translated from Hindi by the official interpreter, addressing fellow Quad leaders, President Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. He told them he looks forward to hosting the next Quad summit in India, which was supposed to have hosted this one.

"We are meeting at a time when the world is surrounded by conflicts and tension," the Prime Minister said. "At such a time, it is important for all of humanity that the members of the Quad move forward, forward based on shared democratic values. We are not against anybody. All of us support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of all disputes. A free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment," he added.

Welcoming the leaders to his hometown and his school, which was the venue for the summit, Biden said, "While challenges will come, the world will change, because the Quad is here to stay."

Biden elevated the Quad to the level of leaders in his first days in office in 2021. Since then the leaders have met four times, including on Saturday, in person and six in all, including virtual meetings.

The American leader previewed some announcements that are expected from the summit, such as sharing maritime security technologies and cooperation among the coast guards of the four countries.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed similar desire and hope for the group saying, through an interpreter, "It is ever more important for us at the Quad who share values such as freedom and democracy, to continue to demonstrate our firm commitment to our common vision (of a)… free and open Indo Pacific, to the international community."

Prime Minister Albanese stressed the evolving nature of the Quad as a body. "Unlike some international forums, the Quad doesn't have a long history. That means it's not defined by tradition, but it also means it's not confined by it … (and) as it develops, it can evolve."

"Partnerships like the quad are crucial, providing us with an avenue to discuss shared responsibilities of goals and strengthening the enduring relationships necessary for lasting stability, which is why we commit today to continue to work with our Indo, Pacific neighbours, our friends and our partners. So I think today we have some practical initiatives that we've been working on together. The sum of the four individual parts when it comes together, means that it's more effective the work that we can do," he added.

