Pluckk, India's leading lifestyle-oriented fresh fruits & vegetables brand, partners with KareenaKapoor Khan as Investor & Brand Ambassador  

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Pluckk, India's leading lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and vegetables brand, is proud to announce its exciting partnership with renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The partnership not only marks a significant milestone for Pluckk but also sees Kareena Kapoor Khan taking a stake in the company, cementing her position as an Investor and Brand Ambassador in the F&V industry.

Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Pluckk offers an exceptional product range comprising 400 items across 15+ categories, including essentials, exotics, hydroponics, and cuts & mixes.

The diverse catalogue also includes do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits prepared at in-house certified food-tech facilities. By offering consumers ozone -- washed & traceability, Pluckk has been a pioneer in innovation in the Fresh Fruits & Vegetables space.

Seed Funded by Exponentia Ventures, Pluckk holds a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Pune with plans to expand in the coming quarters. Pluckk has significantly expanded its presence on leading marketplaces, with its products now available on its own Android and iOS App and for sale on Amazon, Swiggy, Dunzo, Zepto & Reliance Signature Stores.

The brand has sold over 1 million products through its differentiated offerings across its D2C & Marketplace channels in the last quarter. The availability of unique products such as DIY zoodles & cauli rice and a curated trends section has seen Pluckk position itself further as a leader & innovator in the merchandise space. Furthermore, being India's first certified Plastic neutral F & V brand, Pluckk has taken the 1st step in its eco-conscious commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, "Our vision is to build a PAN India fresh food brand dedicated to service the needs of Indian families and homes with our network of over 1,000 farmers. Kareena Kapoor Khan's partnership with Pluckk is set to propel us towards our unwavering goal. We warmly welcome her to the Pluckk family."

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I am delighted to be associated with Pluckk as an investor and brand ambassador, a brand that is at the forefront of providing safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables to consumers. As a mom personally the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk's remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in all of India."

