PKL Season 11: Narender Kandola stars as Tamil Thalaivas decimate Gujarat Giants 44-25

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The Tamil Thalaivas registered their third win of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 when they swatted away the challenge of the Gujarat Giants with utmost ease, winning the match 44-25 at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, here on Wednesday. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Narender Kandola scored 15 points while Sahil Gulia and Sachin added 5 each. For the Gujarat Giants, Guman Singh finished with seven points on the day.

It was a quick start from the Tamil Thalaivas, who picked up a slender two-point lead within the first few minutes of the contest through Narender Kandola. But then, Guman Singh, who brought the Gujarat Giants back into it with a flurry of points for his side.

The contest wore a very fast-paced look, with both sides looking to go for the kill from the beginning. And while Guman Singh and Himanshu Singh were calling the shots for the Gujarat Giants, it was Narender Kandola and Sachin who had settled into a fantastic rhythm for the Tamil Thalaivas.

At the midway point of the first half, the Gujarat Giants trailed by 2 points. As the half progressed, the Gujarat Giants kept up their fight and stayed within touching distance of the Tamil Thalaivas. At the half-time break, the Tamil Thalaivas led 18-14.

The two sides made a cautious start after the break, especially in the initial minutes. However, shortly into the second half, Narender Kandola completed his Super 10 after which Sachin inflicted an All Out on the Gujarat Giants, which put the Tamil Thalaivas in the box seat. At the half-hour mark, the Tamil Thalaivas had a 12-point lead and were looking dominant.

In the final phase of the contest, the Tamil Thalaivas kept the Gujarat Giants at bay with relative ease. For the Gujarat Giants, the situation got tougher as the clock moved towards the 40-minute mark. In the final minute, the Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another All Out on the Gujarat Giants and walked off the mat with a comfortable win.

