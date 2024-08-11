'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS)Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes there is nothing to worry about Virat Kohli’s form in the 2-0 ODI series loss to Sri Lanka, saying life wasn’t easy for rest of the visitors’ batters on pitches aiding spinners to a huge extent.

At the R Premadasa Stadium, the Indian batters struggled against Sri Lanka’s spinners, leading to them suffering a bilateral ODI series loss to the hosts’ after 27 years. The Sri Lankan spinners called the shots on the Colombo pitch by scalping 27 out of 30 Indian wickets in three matches.

"It’s been a tough pitch to play spin in this series, let’s admit that first. Be it Virat Kohli, be it Rohit Sharma, or be it anyone else. With the slightly semi-new ball between overs about 8 to 30, it’s been hard work (for batters).

"It’s nothing to worry about. Not too many pitches work that way, but it’s been a tough pitch to play spinners. I’m not going to defend Virat Kohli here, but I can tell you that playing spin was very hard," said Karthik in a video on Cricbuzz.

He also highlighted the positives for India from the series which they can use in future, especially in build-up to 2025 Champions Trophy. “The biggest positive is the fact that India played all-rounders and bravely attacked. So that is something I really like, that is one. Number two, Riyan Parag, in his limited opportunities, is showing what he can do with the ball, which is again a small plus for us.”

"Other than that, I think Rohit’s batting is itself. The way he starts in powerplay. He is making batting look too easy in the series. Batted beautifully. These were the positives for me from this series.

Karthik also addressed why Indian batters have an issue in playing against spin on slow pitches. "When you first end up playing international cricket, you end up playing a lot more quality fast-bowling. But the truth is, when every team ends up playing three fast-bowlers, and at times, four of them with just one spinner or sometimes two, we play on slow turning pitches, which doesn’t happen too often.

"So, when you come from domestic cricket and go into international cricket, you focus on playing fast-bowling and hence, it is understandable of players losing their quality to play spin bowling over a period of time."

Karthik signed off by terming what should the IPL mega auction system ahead of 2025 season."I feel four to five (retentions) is a good number, but one or two Right to Match is also a very good option. But one small change in the Right to Match option is, once the player is bid for and the right to match option is used, I think bidding can still go on.

"If the team which has won the first bid believe they have something in their kitty to bid for that player, in that way, the player will get fair money, and the bidding has to happen between the team which has used the Right to match, and the team which has bid for him until then to get that player."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.