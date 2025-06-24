PIL in SC seeks suspension of operation of Air India's Boeing aircraft

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking suspension of the operations of Air India's Boeing aircraft, pending a safety audit in view of the recent Ahmedabad crash and reported maintenance backlogs.

The plea, filed by advocate Ajay Bansal, sought directions to the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and ther Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) for immediate grounding of all Air India and all other aircrafts found not fully functional or lacking prescribed facilities for international passenger service until all identified defects are rectified.

The PIL also sought directions to the DGCA to conduct unannounced audits of the entire fleet of Air India and other airlines operating in India, with public disclosure of findings and imposition of immediate corrective measures or penalties for non-compliance.

It demanded formulation and notification of fresh mandatory guidelines for the operation of Air India and other airlines, prescribing stringent and periodic functional checks of all cabin equipment, engines, airframes and ancillary systems, consistent with best international standards.

The PIL urged the apex court to consider whether short-term and long-term measures are not required to be taken to protect the rights and life of the citizens of India, whose rights are put at risk by airlines operating such a fleet of aircraft which does not meet security and scientific checks.

The petitioner referred to a 2023 media report, highlighting lapses in Air India’s internal safety audit, which poses serious threats to all air travellers and the public in general. He cited his recent experience of an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago in business class and found that the in-flight entertainment system was entirely non-functional, and the seat’s mechanical functions were not operating properly.

"The recent tragic crash of an Air India Boeing aircraft on the Ahmedabad–London route has compounded concerns of the petitioner as a number of videos have been circulated on social media qua widespread malfunctions of cabin systems and substandard service long before the accident," stated the petition.

It added that the June 12 crash, coupled with the petitioner’s own negative experience, has shattered confidence in the safety, reliability, and service standards of Air India.

On Monday, an eight-member DGCA team launched a detailed audit of Air India’s main base in Gurugram, as a part of a broader special safety inspection being carried out across the Indian aviation sector.

