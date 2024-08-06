Peace prerequisite for progress & prosperity in J&K: L-G

Srinagar, Aug 6 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that peace is a prerequisite for progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been successful in dismantling the terror ecosystem and measures have been taken to sustain peace and stability. It will ensure that the benefits of growth reach all sections of society. It is my firm belief that peace is a prerequisite for progress and prosperity,” L-G said while addressing the officers of the armed forces at Raj Bhawan.

The officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force undergoing the Higher Command Course at Army War College at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh called on the L-G at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar. These officers and faculty members are on a visit to the Northern Front.

L-G said that the entire approach in J&K’s transformation highlights the role of an efficient, effective and accountable administration which has transformed the way the government works for the people.

He said that the improved security situation has propelled J&K towards an era of peace, stability and prosperity and this is a testament to the resilience and determination of the people.

“The economic revitalisation with the fast-paced implementation of various initiatives and development projects has ensured a boost in the economy, creating more job opportunities and enhancing infrastructure,” he said.

He said that social equality and equal access to opportunity is the administration’s commitment, adding that the transformative change has been marked by all-encompassing initiatives taken for youth empowerment and skill development with the aim to create avenues for gainful employment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.