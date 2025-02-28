Pavail Gulatie on 5 years of ‘Thappad’: 'Took me nearly 7 takes to get the shot right'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) As his film “Thappad” clocked five years in Hindi cinema on Friday, actor Pavail Gulatie, who called the film a “blessing in disguise”, said it took him “nearly seven takes” to get the shot right.

"Thappad has been the most thrilling ride for me, and it's a film that I will cherish forever. It came to me as a blessing in disguise, and I'm happy that it happened,” Pavail said.

Released back in 2020, 'Thappad', which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, is a commentary on gender norms, relationships, and the societal restrictions and expectations imposed on women. 'Thappad' is a film talks about domestic abuse with actress Taapsee Pannu's dialogue, 'Sirf thappad hai, par nahi maar sakta' leaving a deep impact.

“‘Thappad’, the film, is all about one slap, and slapping someone is not the nicest thing to do. It took me nearly 7 takes to get the shot right, and Taapsee Pannu was very determined to get the scene correct, at the right angle and the right impact.”

The actor still remembers being full of nervousness.

“It was a party scene, and everyone was present. They did their bit to calm me down, but the scene was sensitive and emotionally furious. But I'm glad it turned out the way it should have turned out. Every anniversary of Thappad is a reminder that change takes time, but it happens steadily," shared Pavail.

In 'Thappad', Pavail Gulatie stepped into the shoes of Vikram Sabharwal, the happily married earning man of the house. The story revolves around the married couple, whose life takes a turn when Vikram's promotion gets compromised. Angered, he ends up in an argument with his superior. When his wife, essayed by Taapsee Pannu tries to break him from the argument, Vikram slaps her publicly.

Pavail took to his Instagram, where he also shared a throwback picture from the shoot of “Thappad”. The picture featured him posing alongside Anubhav and Taapsee.

“Five years ago a dream came true and I am still living it! THAPPAD will always be the most special film in my life. It's made me who I am,” he wrote in the caption.

He added: “Sometimes I wish I could go back in time and relive it all over again! Wow, it’s been 5 years. @anubhavsinhaa i love you @taapsee sorry for the 6 retakes #5yearsofthappad #thappadmovie.”

