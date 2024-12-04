Party workers should claim responsibility for defeat too: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Dec 4 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday urged party workers to take collective responsibility for the Congress's poor performance in the recent Rajasthan bypolls.

Congress was reduced to just one in the recently concluded bypolls, losing key constituencies like Jhunjhunu, Deoli Uniara, and Ramgarh.

"Our performance in Rajasthan was disappointing. When the party wins, everyone takes credit, but when we lose, everyone must also take responsibility. We won in Dausa despite the government’s efforts to influence the outcome. However, where we failed, the organisation is investigating, and committees have been formed. We will take appropriate action at the right time," Sachin Pilot told media persons.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the Ajmer controversy while highlighting the significance of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991, which preserves the status quo of religious sites post Independence.

Criticising attempts to stir unnecessary tensions, he said that the incidents in lower courts, like those in Sambhal and Ajmer, are creating unrest.

“Certain forces are deliberately diverting public attention from pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers’ concerns. Innocent lives were lost in Sambhal. Who will take responsibility for this? We must resist forces that seek to divide people,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also accused the BJP of practising divisive politics, saying that the BJP thrives on polarisation.

“If we start campaigns to excavate religious places or houses across the country, there will be no end to it. Their focus is to distract people with communal issues,” he said.

Reacting to BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Agarwal’s criticism, Pilot said, "I have never met him but when I do, I’ll ask him why he is so fond of me."

Agarwal had accused the former Deputy Chief Minister of dividing communities in Dausa and Tonk, alleging that the Congress has a history of fostering divisions.

Dismissing the remarks, the former Deputy Chief Minister said, "In politics, criticism should remain dignified. Underestimating opponents or using harsh words benefits no one."

He also termed the by-election results in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana as "shocking", reiterating, "We will take the right action at the right time."

