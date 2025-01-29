Parthiv Patel criticises Pandya’s slow knock in India's defeat to England in 3rd T20I

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has voiced concerns over Hardik Pandya’s approach during India’s 26-run loss to England in the third T20I here on Tuesday. Patel believes Pandya’s slow-paced innings played a key role in India failing to chase down a target of 172. India landed in early trouble at 48/3 in the Powerplay when Pandya walked in to steady the innings. However, instead of keeping the scoreboard moving, the Indian all-rounder struggled for fluency, consuming a significant number of dot balls.

Though he attempted to accelerate in the final overs, hitting a couple of late sixes, his dismissal in the 19th over for 40 off 35 balls left India with too much to do in the final moments.

Patel, Pandya’s former Mumbai Indians teammate, was critical of the way the all-rounder constructed his innings, particularly pointing out the extended period he took to settle in.

Speaking on Star Sports, Patel remarked, “I thought when you are taking your time, you want to get used to the pace and bounce of the pitch. But you cannot take 20-25 balls to get settled. That put pressure on the other batters as well. If you don’t want to play those big shots, that’s okay, but you still have to keep on rotating the strike. You can’t play three or four dot balls in a row.”

The pressure on the Indian batting unit was further compounded by Washington Sundar’s sluggish innings of 6 off 15 balls. Patel pointed out that Pandya’s inability to rotate the strike not only stalled India’s momentum but also forced other batters to take undue risks. “You might just see Hardik Pandya scoring 40 off 35 balls, but there are a number of dots in his innings that put pressure on the other batters as well. That’s something India can think about. You take your time, yes, but even with a low target, you need to keep the scoreboard moving,” Patel added.

Despite Pandya finishing as India’s top scorer, the team struggled to mount a serious challenge against England’s disciplined bowling attack. Patel’s comments raise important questions about India’s approach to T20 chases, especially when a set batter is unable to maintain the required scoring rate.

With the series still alive, India will look to reassess their batting strategies and make necessary adjustments for the next game.

