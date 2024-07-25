Paris Olympics: India plan a Chopra-fuelled attack for a medal in Paris 

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) The one huge change that Neeraj Chopra's maiden Olympics gold medal in athletics at Tokyo 2020 brought about is that athletes now dare to dream and more importantly, are confident of winning them.

given the United States a run for its money in heats at the World Relays 2024 in Bahamas are the others carrying high expectations.

India is also expecting a good performance from the race walkers as four of them -- two each in men's and women's sections -- have qualified both in men's and women's sections.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.