Paris Olympics: I hope country is proud that we won bronze again, says Hockey India prez Tirkey

Paris, Aug 8 (IANS) Former India captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the second consecutive Olympic bronze medal will make the country proud after India beat Spain 2-1 here at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist India were trailing by a goal scored by Marc Miralles scored off a penalty stroke in the 18th minute before India scored through Harmanpreet scored twice in the 30th minute and 33rd minute off penalty corners as India fought back brilliantly to win their second successive bronze medal in the Olympics in 52 years.

India had last won successive bronze medals in the 1968 and 1972 Games before this. This medal takes India's tally in hockey to 13 in the Olympic Games with eight gold, one silver and four bronze medals adding to the country's stature as the most successful country in field hockey at the Olympics. This is India's fourth medal in the Paris Olympic Games, all bronze medals, adding to the three won in shooting.

"When we win a hockey medal in the Olympics, everyone in the country enjoys it. As hockey is resurging across the world, the bronze medal is equal to gold for us. We cherish the historic heritage of the sport. We performed well in the league and knockout matches. It is our bad luck that we lost the semifinal against Germany despite a good performance," Tirkey told IANS outside the stadium.

"We converted two goals in penalty corners and won the match. I want to congratulate every player in the team. I hope the country is proud that we won a bronze medal again in hockey," he added.

While Harmanpreet Singh struck the two goals, it was goalkeeper Sreejesh, who had already announced his retirement from the game, made it possible as he stood like the Rock of Gibraltar and thwarted attempt after attempt from the Spaniards as they went in search of the equaliser.

Acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Randhir Singh also congratulated the Indian team on its historic performance in the Paris Olympics.

"It is great news for us, India has done extremely well, coming back again second time in two consecutive Olympic Games. and winning a medal. We should've won the match the day before yesterday but unfortunately... Today was our day, and it was wonderful to see India on the podium. I congratulate the Indian Hockey Federation," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.