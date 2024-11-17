Parineeti Chopra cherishes her Studio Days

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses from one of her beloved “studio days” on Instagram.

On Saturday, the actress posted a series of her photos and videos from the studio and wrote in the caption, “Studio day! Lekin yeh studios mein AC temperature kaun set karta hai #BlanketZindabad.”

In her post, The 'Ishaqzaade' actress shared a cozy selfie while holding a cup of coffee, but the standout moment was a video of her singing "Main Pareshaan", the soulful track from her debut film "Ishaqzaade", co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Her heartfelt rendition of the beloved song evoked nostalgia among fans, who showered her with praise for her impressive singing talent.

One fan commented, “All time favourite we are Pareshan we need your songs maam for Sukoon.” Another wrote, “love you my sweet didi. God bless you my pyari.”

Chopra often showcases her singing talent.

The actress has recently started her own YouTube channel and announced the same via a post on her Instagram. In the announcement clip, she said, “I've always been a very private person even though I'm a public figure, I'm in front of cameras all the time. I've always said that I only share one percent of my life on my social media. Now that I do so much in my life, I travel so much, I do some crazy adventurous things, I scuba dive so much, I read and I have music and I'm singing all the time, I'm in studios all the time, there's so much happening in my life that I feel like it's finally time and I'm finally ready to start sharing more of behind the scenes of my life and what I do on a daily basis.”

She added, “So I have decided to finally, finally, finally open my YouTube channel. I'm very excited because now I won't have to answer questions about what I do every day, you'll just be able to see it. So I'm gonna put the link to my channel in my bio and let's start this new chapter together. I'm super excited to welcome you into my life. See you soon.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in "Amar Singh Chamkila", directed by Imtiaz Ali, where she shared the screen with Diljit Dosanjh.

