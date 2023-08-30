Panipat: Husband killed in road accident, wife serious

Panipat, Aug 29 (IANS) A man in Panipat was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle, which they were riding, collided with a bus, police said.

Police said that the man was taking his wife to Delhi for Rakshabandhan festival.

Victim's wife, Seeta, who had received serious injuries in the accident, told police that they are residents of Panipat and were on the way to Delhi to meet her brother for Rakshabandhan festival.

Seeta told police that her husband slowed down his motorcycle near Panipat to avoid a bus, but a vehicle from behind hit the motorcycle from rear and the bike hit the bus which had stopped to take passengers.

The husband died on the spot and the police sent the deceased for autopsy.

Police said that an FIR against an unknown vehicle driver, who fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, has been registered.

