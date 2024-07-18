Panel to review new criminal laws triggers war of words in Bengal

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) A political slugfest erupted in West Bengal on Thursday over the state government notification on Wednesday on the formation of a seven-member committee to review the three new criminal laws. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has already sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the objectives of the committee.

The Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari issued a statement on Thursday claiming the state government notification on the formation of the committee is not only illegal but also in violation of the federal structure of the country.

Stating that the notification challenges the authority of the Parliament and the President, Adhikari said that every aspect of the new laws had been discussed extensively with different stakeholders for almost four years.

“Very few laws in independent India had been discussed at such length. Both the Upper and the Lower House of Parliament passed these Bills and the Hon’ble President of India; Smt. Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the three Criminal Code bills on December 25, 2023. The Union Home Ministry on February 24th issued notifications declaring July 1, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the three laws will come into force,” the statement by Adhikari read.

Claiming that a state government has no right and authority to review a law passed by Parliament, Adhikari claimed that the Chief Minister is challenging the norms established by the Constitution.

“As the head of a provincial Govt she is simply exceeding her limits. I urge the Constitutional Authorities to nip this evil attempt in the bud,” the statement read.

Reacting to Adhikari’s comments, West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is one of the members of the seven- member committee, said that the Leader of the Opposition should leave it to the President to decide on the suggestions to be given by the state government.

