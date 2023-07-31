Palaniswami urges DMK govt to organise medical camps across TN (Ld, Correcting Intro)

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday urged the DMK-led government to conduct special medical camps in the state.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that over 4,000 people were affected by dengue in the state, adding diseases like chikungunya and malaria were also on the rise.

He said that the fever is affecting those who are dependent on government hospitals. He said that there was an acute shortage of medicines in the government hospitals.

The former Chief Minister called upon the M.K. Stalin-led state government to hold fever camps across the state against the disease.

He said that the Tamil Nadu Medical Corporation used to maintain a stock of all medicines required for public when the AIADMK government was in power.

He also said that fever is rampant in Chennai as well as in cities like Madurai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

