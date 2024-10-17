Pakistan: Three killed, two injured in explosion accident near Islamabad

Islamabad, Oct 17 (IANS) Three people were killed and two others injured in an explosion accident on a motorway near Pakistan's Islamabad, police said.

The accident happened on Wednesday night near a toll plaza close to the Pakistani capital on the M1 motorway, where an explosion occurred in a passenger van, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the motorway police statement.

"Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred due to a cylinder burst," the statement said.

The deceased and injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, it said.

Further details are awaited, and an investigation into the explosion is underway.

