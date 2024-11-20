Pakistan: Suicide attack kills 12 military personnel, leaves 10 critically injured

Islamabad, Nov 20 (IANS) At least 12 security personnel from the Pakistan Army were killed and another 10 critically injured in a suicide attack on a security check post in MaliKhel in Bannu District of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per Pakistan military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the deadly attack took place late Tuesday night when a joint security post of Pakistan Army and the Frontier Constabulary (FC) was attacked by at least six men, who rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the wall of the post.

"The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops. The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged adjoining infrastructure, resulting in shahadat (martyrdom) of 12 brave sons of soil that include 10 soldiers of Frontier Constabulary," read a statement issued by the ISPR.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

ISPR also stated that the six militants who attacked the post were neutralised during exchange of fire with the security forces.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack but it is believed that terror groups, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliate groups, could be behind it.

The attack comes at a critical time when KP and Balochistan provinces are seeing a major surge in targeted attacks on security forces.

The latest attack in Bannu district comes only a day after a similar attack was carried out on a paramilitary border post in Balochistan.

The attack in Balochistan’s Kalat district killed at least seven soldiers and injured 15 others. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack.

BLA had also claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a railway station that had killed 26 people.

Taking a serious note of the increasing spike in militant attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan government and the security establishment has formally approved a comprehensive military operation against organisations operating in the province.

In a high-level meeting of the apex committee held at the Prime Minister House, a military operation in Balochistan against terror groups, including Majeed Brigade, BLA, Baloch Liberation Front, and Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar, was approved. The groups have been involved in several attacks on security forces, civilians and foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in Pakistan.

The apex committee chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was attended by the country's Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, cabinet ministers, chief ministers and senior government officials.

"The participants of the meeting were briefed on the evolving security landscape an the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation, actions against efforts to stroke sub-nationalism, religious extremism, tackling the illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus, subversion and disinformation campaigns, among other issues”, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office after the meeting.

During the meeting, Munir asserted unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to the country’s national security.

"All those who create obstruction in Pakistan's security or try to stop them from performing their duty would face the music. Every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism, whether in uniform or not,” the Pakistan Army Chief reportedly said at the meeting.

