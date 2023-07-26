Pak Defense Minister under fire for sexist comments against oppn female parliamentarians

Islamabad, July 26 (IANS) Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has come under severe criticism on his sexist comments against female opposition parliamentarians.

Asif’s comments have sparked anger among women's rights activists and groups, who are demanding a public apology from the Minister.

During a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Asif referred to his opposition benches, specifically the women members of the opposition PTI present at the session as “ruins of PTI”.

“They (female PTI members) are leftover ruins. They are leftover waste. PTI’s garbage is left over which needs to be cleaned,” he said while addressing the flood of the house.

Asif’s comments were met with condemnation, anger and uproar by PTI top leadership, women rights activists and organisations.

Senior PTI leader and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed Asif’s sexist comments as shameful.

“What Khawaja Asif said is absolutely shameful. This is not the first time Khawaja Asif and PMLN have used such demeaning, derogatory and sexist language against women," he said.

Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur said: “One’s moral character and conduct differentiated people. I was worried at the language being used by such senior political figures. I’ve never heard such words in my house.

“We don’t respect someone else when we don’t consider our own self to be respectable."

Asif’s comments have also not been taken lightly by women rights activists and female celebrities, who have expressed their disappointment and anger over the issue.

Journalist and rights campaigner Mehr Tarar expressed her shock at the Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Asif’s sexist remarks.

“What’s baffling is Sherry Rehman’s silence,” said Mehr Tarar.

Mishi Khan, a known television actress and host, also expressed her disappointment over Asif’s remarks.

“So disappointing to hear such words for women there. Why so much enmity towards each other? When will this animosity stop so we can progress as a nation?”

Pakistani American writer and former politician Farahnaz Ispahani hoped that Asif’s political party PML-N would advise him to issue a public apology.

“Revolting, Hope his party makes him issue a public apology."

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan called Asif as a “misogynist”, stating that while the speaker has expunged his words, his comments are being played and heard all over the media.

This is not the first time that Asif has been criticized for using derogatory language against his opposition female political members.

In the past, he had referred to former PTI member Shirin Mazari as “tractor trolly”, which was also widely condemned by all.

Now, with his latest sexist remarks, Asif is being reminded by concerned quarters who say:“Khawaja Asif – Your sexism is showing -- Again.”

