Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik urges BJD MLAs to continue to serve people

Bhubaneswar, June 5 (IANS) The newly-elected MLAs of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha met outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence on Wednesday evening.

Urging the MLAs to continue to serve the people of Odisha, Patnaik told them that when he became the Chief Minister for the first time, 70 per cent of the state's population was under the poverty line, while today it has come down to just 10 per cent.

Patnaik also said that his government did excellent work in every sector.

Addressing the MLAs, Patnaik said that they shouldn’t be ashamed of the 24-year rule of the BJD.

He said the party worked hard for the people of Odisha and will continue to do so in the future as well.

The BJD managed to win 51 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Odisha, while the BJP won 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly to storm into power.

