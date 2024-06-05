FIFA WC Qualifier: Kolkata looks ready for one of the biggest occasions in Indian football

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) The city that breathes football has been called upon to host the player that has fuelled the passion and desire in every Indian football fan, Sunil Chhetri's farewell game. As one of the greatest stories of Indian football gets ready to write its final chapter at the Mecca of Indian football, the Salt Lake Stadium looks more ready for the momentous occasion.

The city that has historically been divided by the deep-rooted rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal fans has united and turned blue to give Sunil Chhetri a proper farewell. Fans were lining up outside the stadium to buy the No.11 jersey a day before the game and the atmosphere was buzzing.

India currently sit second in Group A of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and will need to win against Kuwait to put a strong foot into the next round, a feat which has never been done in Indian footballing history.

"I think it's the right time. This is the right setup. It's one of the biggest games that I, who has played for 19 years, is going to play. We win, and we go to the third round where we've never been before. There couldn't be a better game for me to call it my last. I'm at peace from the inside. I've given whatever I had," Sunil Chhetri told reporters in the pre-game press conference.

The Indian captain had his final training session with the squad earlier on Wednesday and was bombarded by fans, who were jumping at the sight of the 39-year-old who was forced to rush inside the bus. Upon seeing the frown on his fans’ faces, he got back out of the bus to get photos clicked with the faithful.

The game will definitely remember him for being the all-time top scorer of the country but his compassion and attitude off the pitch is the reason why the country will remember him.

Around 85,000 fans and believers will gather on Thursday and hope to give their skipper the perfect farewell, one fitting for our captain, leader, and legend.

