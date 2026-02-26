What to Watch This Week on OTT: Bridgerton Season 4, Ikkis and New Movies

Streaming platforms are bringing a fresh lineup of films, documentaries, and series this week, offering viewers a mix of award-winning cinema, historical drama, popular web series, and gripping documentaries. From the much-anticipated continuation of Bridgerton Season 4 to critically acclaimed films and inspiring true stories, audiences have several new titles to explore across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Here’s a look at the major OTT releases available for streaming starting February 26 and February 27.

One Battle After Another – Streaming on JioHotstar (February 26)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another has emerged as one of the most celebrated films of the year. The movie has already earned six BAFTA awards and received 12 Oscar nominations, including major categories such as Best Film, Best Director, and acting nominations for Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro.

The story revolves around Bob, a former revolutionary living in isolation and struggling with paranoia while raising his independent daughter, Willa. His quiet life is disrupted when an old enemy returns after many years and his daughter suddenly disappears. Forced to confront his past, Bob sets out on a desperate mission to find her.

Ikkis – Streaming Soon on JioHotstar

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan presents Ikkis, a powerful biographical war drama based on the life of Lt Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The film highlights his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, where he displayed extraordinary courage while leading his tank unit during the Battle of Basantar.

Agastya Nanda plays the lead role, supported by veteran actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia. The film also explores the emotional journey of Arun’s father, who later visits Pakistan and learns more about his son’s heroic legacy.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 – Streaming on Netflix (February 26)

The popular historical romance series returns with the second part of its fourth season. The new episodes continue the storyline of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie, whose relationship reached a turning point in Part 1.

As the story progresses, Benedict seeks guidance from his elder brother Anthony, who returns with his wife Kate. Meanwhile, Sophie finds support from trusted companions as she struggles with her feelings and future. The latest episodes promise emotional drama, romance, and important decisions that shape their journey.

Man On The Run – Streaming on Prime Video (February 27)

Man On The Run is a documentary directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. It focuses on Paul McCartney’s life during a crucial period after the breakup of The Beatles.

The documentary follows McCartney as he rebuilds his career and forms the band Wings, navigating criticism, uncertainty, and immense expectations. Featuring appearances from music legends such as Ringo Starr and Mick Jagger, the film combines archival footage and personal interviews to present an intimate portrait of one of the most influential musicians in history.

The Bluff – Streaming on Prime Video

The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, a woman who has left behind her dangerous past to live peacefully with her family on a Caribbean island. However, her past returns to threaten her new life, forcing her to confront old enemies and difficult choices.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film features a strong supporting cast including Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, and Karl Urban. The story blends action, drama, and emotional conflict as the protagonist fights to protect her family.

A Diverse Week for OTT Viewers

This week’s OTT releases offer something for everyone, from award-winning international films and historical war dramas to romantic series and music documentaries. With major titles arriving across multiple platforms, viewers can enjoy compelling stories spanning different genres and themes from the comfort of their homes.