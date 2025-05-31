Tourist Family OTT Release: At What Time Does Sasikumar's Film Stream on JioHotstar?

Tourist Family's rich content not only surprised trade pundits but also every South Indian film celebrity. Released with little to no expectations, Tourist Family ended up not just a box-office success but also as a memorable movie in the hearts of moviegoers. Director Abishan Jeevinth managed to shine with his dramatic writing and light-hearted nature, in which he handled Tourist Family was lauded by everyone.

From SS Rajamouli to Nani to Dhanush, celebrities can't stop raving about Tourist Family and heaped praises on Abishan for giving them the best theatrical experience in recent times. Purely from an ROI standpoint, Tourist Family can be considered one of the biggest hits in Kollywood and also in Sasikumar's legendary career.

Just like what Thudarum did in Kerala, Tourist Family did the same in Tamil Nadu. The film just proved that to attract masses and family audiences to the theaters, your hero needn't bash 100 people or mouth loud dialogues; a heartfelt story and emotional writing are enough. After ending its box-office run, Tourist Family will make its OTT debut very soon.

Tourist Family OTT Release: When and where can viewers watch the film?

Sasikumar's family drama will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 2. Of late, JioHotstar has become the go-to platform to showcase excellent content, especially from Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Continuing with their tradition, JioHotstar bagged the rights for Tourist Family, and they will start streaming the film on their OTT platform from 12:00 AM IST on June 2nd.

Viewers can enjoy Tourist Family, and the movie is sure to become a huge hit even on its streaming run.