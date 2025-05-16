Tourist Family OTT Release: Sasikumar's Family Drama to Stream on JioHotstar from May 31st?

On one side, we have high-budget tentpole action films with big stars that struggle to recover the production costs, and on the other hand, there are small, rooted dramas that hook the audiences to the silver screens and end up being gigantic blockbusters. Of late, the demand for big-scale films has grown so tremendously that there is little to no room for small cinema.

Even the small cinema needs to be polarizing for it to work big time in the theaters. Gone are the days when a whole family can sit and relish a simple yet extraordinary family drama. This is where Sasikumar and debutant director Abishan Jeevinth succeeded big time with Tourist Family.

Anyone familiar with Tamil cinema is likely aware of Sasikumar's commitment to consistently producing high-quality films within his given budget. In Tourist Family, Sasikumar had the chance to showcase his acting skills once more, and he excelled greatly. Sasikumar, alongside Simran, proved that nothing beats high quality content when executed right.

Tourist Family not only ended up being a gigantic hit at the Tamil box office, but it also became the biggest hit in Sasikumar's legendary career. The movie grossed more than Rs. 50 crores, and its success should give more confidence to actors who are running behind an imaginary stardom to select scripts that can connect them well with the audiences.

After enthralling audiences, Tourist Family now gears up for its OTT release. Let's see when the movie drops for audiences to stream.

Tourist Family on OTT: When and Where to Watch Sasikumar's Movie Online?

OTT giant JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights for Abishan Jeevinth. JioHotstar has made a name for not just streaming IPL live but also for making a lot of Tamil and Malayalam movies available. It won't be an understatement to call JioHotstar the home for excellent Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Confirming the same, JioHotstar will soon announce that Tourist Family finds its OTT home on their platform.

If reports are accurate, Tourist Family will begin streaming on JioHotstar on May 31st, and we can anticipate an announcement shortly.