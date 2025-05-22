Tourist Family OTT Release Delayed? Sasikumar's Family Drama to Stream on JioHotstar From This Date

Only love and positivity have greeted Abishan Jeevinth's emotional family drama Tourist Family since its release in theaters. The movie impressed audiences massively, and they have thronged to the screens to watch and feel enormous joy at the cinemas after a long time.

Given the current turmoil in Indian cinema, Tourist Family serves as a welcome respite, and Sasikumar's decades-long trust with Tamil audiences ensured the movie's success.

But the huge box-office reception for the film was unexpected. Simply based on its return on investment, Tourist Family is poised to become one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema. Tourist Family has made an impression on movie stars from a variety of industries in addition to the box office.

From SS Rajamouli to Dhanush, everybody raved about Abishan Jeevinth and the way he handled the dramatic and the light-hearted moments of the film. It's a testament to how good a storyteller Abishan Jeevinth is, and now expectations rise for what he is going to do next. Producers are already queuing up to sign Abishan Jeevinth as the director for their projects. Although Abishan hasn't made any announcements yet, the Tourist Family will always revere him if his choices align with their values.

Tourist Family OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

Tourist Family is one of the most anticipated movies from Tamil cinema in recent times, and the number of people who are awaiting its OTT release is huge. JioHotstar, a streaming giant, has acquired the film's rights and initially plans to release it on the platform on May 31st.

Now, reports claim that there is a postponement in Tourist Family's streaming release. As the movie continues to perform well even in its fourth week, the makers wanted to wait before announcing the final streaming date.

Tourist Family will most likely stream starting June 6th on JioHotstar.