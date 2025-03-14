Top Telugu Movies on OTT This Week – Rekha Chitram, Laila, Hathya & More

Telugu cinema lovers have an exciting week ahead with a fresh batch of films making their way to OTT platforms. From intense thrillers to comedy-dramas, this week's lineup offers a diverse mix of entertainment. Here’s a look at the latest Telugu releases you can stream right now.

1. Ramam Raghavam (Streaming on SUN NXT – March 14)

Cast: Samuthirakani, Dhanraj Koranani, Harish Uthaman

Ramam Raghavam tells the gripping tale of Ramam, a dedicated government employee, and his son Raghava, a compulsive gambler drowning in debt. Seeing his father as an obstacle, Raghava hatches a shocking plan to eliminate him. However, Ramam, sensing the danger, makes the ultimate sacrifice, leaving his son devastated with guilt. Directed by Dhanraj Koranani and written by Siva Prasad Yanala, this emotional drama is a must-watch.

2. Hathya (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video – Now Available)

Cast: Dhanya Balakrishna, Ravi Varma, Bharath Reddy

Hathya follows IPS officer Sudha as she delves into the murder of JC Dharmendra Reddy, just as his brother takes office as Chief Minister. As her investigation unfolds, she unravels deep political conspiracies and betrayals. Directed by Srividya Basawa, this thriller promises suspense and shocking twists.

3. Brahma Anandam (Streaming on Aha Video – March 14)

Cast: Brahmanandam, Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore

A heartfelt comedy-drama, Brahma Anandam revolves around a struggling actor seeking financial support to produce a theatre play. Turning to his estranged grandfather for help, he is met with an unexpected challenge. As they reconnect, the actor faces a series of hurdles that put his perseverance to the test. Directed by RVS Nikhil, this film blends humor with an emotional narrative.

4. Rekhachithram (Streaming on Aha Video – March 14)

Cast: Jofin T. Chacko

Rekhachithram follows CI Vivek as he reopens a decades-old case involving a missing junior artist named Rekha. As his investigation progresses, long-buried secrets come to light, revealing a complex web of hidden truths and powerful connections. This gripping thriller is set to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

5. Laila (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video – Now Available)

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore

A delightful comedy, Laila features Vishwak Sen as Sonu, a beauty parlour owner who lands in trouble with a local gangster and a cop. To evade danger, he disguises himself as Laila, leading to a series of unexpected and hilarious twists. Directed by Ram Narayan, this film offers a dose of laughter and entertainment.

6. Parakramam (Streaming on ETV Win – March 13)

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi Yellagula

Parakramam follows the journey of Lovaraju, a cricketer determined to fulfill his late father’s dream of staging a play. As he navigates societal struggles, caste politics, and personal setbacks, his resilience is put to the test. This inspiring drama brings an engaging mix of sports and social issues.

With such an exciting lineup, Telugu movie fans have plenty to enjoy on OTT this week. Which one will you watch first? Let us know in the comments!