Sumo OTT Release on May 23: Where to Watch Shiva and Priya Anand’s Tamil Comedy Film

The Tamil comedy-drama Sumo, which struggled at the box office, is set to release on OTT. Originally released in theatres on April 25, 2025, the film, starring Shiva, Priya Anand, and Yoshinori Tashiro, earned only Rs 65 lakhs and received mostly negative reviews. However, it will now be available for streaming on Tentkotta starting May 23, 2025.

The plot of Sumo follows Ganesh (played by Yoshinori Tashiro), a champion sumo wrestler who washes ashore near Chennai with no memory of his past. He is discovered by Shiva (Shiva) and Jack (VTV Ganesh), two locals who initially use Ganesh's strength for various comedic money-making schemes. As they grow fond of him, they begin to uncover clues about his past, revealing that he was once a sumo champion in Japan but was mysteriously forced out of the sport. Determined to help him reclaim his lost identity, Shiva and his friends travel with Ganesh to Japan, where he faces his old rivals in a bid for redemption.

Directed by Nivas K. Prasanna, Sumo features a supporting cast including VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Besant Ravi, Srinath, and Nizhalgal Ravi. The film’s music is composed by Nivas K. Prasanna, and it is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner.

Though the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Sumo will now be available on Tentkotta’s streaming platform for a wider audience to enjoy.