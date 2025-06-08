Stolen Movie OTT Review: Abhishek Banerjee's Gripping Thriller is a Weekend Must-Watch!

Every once in a while, there comes a movie that will keep viewers engaged right from the get-go so that you forget about everything else and just focus on the proceedings in the film. Karan Tejpal-directed Stolen falls into the same category. People often discuss how Bollywood has not produced quality content in a long time, and when a film like this is released, it does not receive the appreciation it deserves.

First things first, Stolen finally found a home on streaming after a two-year gap and after traveling around the world to win accolades abroad. Prime Video bagged the OTT rights, and the movie started streaming a few days ago. It took a while for the film to get visibility, but it's pleasing to see a Hindi film getting its due credit just for the way it was shot, written, and acted.

To begin with, Stolen received support from some of the best in Bollywood. Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani, Anurag Kashyap, and Kiran Rao are among the executive producers of this film, which should be enough to encourage audiences to watch it. Furthermore, Stolen has one of the best actors in the country playing the lead—Abhishek Banerjee.

Stolen OTT: Abhishek Banerjee and Karan Tejpal deliver a taut thriller

During a period of movie-watching when everything must be extravagant and the pacing must be racy from beginning to end, Stolen successfully captured audiences' attention from the very first scene at the railway station, without resorting to overly dramatic staging. The movie revolves around a baby being kidnapped and the subsequent blame placed on Abhishek Gautam Bansal and his brother Raman.

Stolen is not loud. The drama builds rapidly as the stakes get higher with each passing minute. The film's realism is evident in its approach, and Karan Tejpal effectively utilizes the current events in this country. Stolen touches on the concept of misinformation that's happening around us in a subtle but effective way and how people are raging over false news that's being sent their way.

Unlike many movies that showcase an issue sarcastically or in a tone of mockery, Stolen addresses the current situation as its main problem, and the best part is that the film doesn't try to offer any solutions or get into the preachy zone. The film masterfully combines a prevalent issue with the element of crime.

There is no unnecessary bloodshed or unwanted action. The intimate cinematography of the film immerses audiences in the protagonist's pain. Furthermore, one of the best parts of Stolen was how it indirectly addressed the class divide. People tend to judge based on appearance, and that's what Abhishek's character does before realizing his blunder and changing his thought process.

Overall, Stolen is a captivating film that captivates you from the very beginning. If you're looking for a relaxing Sunday film, then Stolen is the perfect choice. The movie streams on Prime Video.