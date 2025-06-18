Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Update: Aamir Khan Might Regret Rejecting Rs.120 Crore Netflix Deal!

There is one film that's making a lot of noise in recent times in Bollywood circles, and that's Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. The film, whose trailer was released a month ago, created enough buzz among fans to come and watch the movies in the theaters. Also, Aamir Khan needs a hit at the box office after the dismal failure of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir opened up recently about his current situation and said that he even decided to quit acting after Laal Singh failed to make the impact that he wanted it to make. But the script of Sitaare Zameen Par attracted him to do the movie, and ever since completing the movie, Aamir has been leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par Release: Aamir Khan Refuses to Budge

Recently, Aamir and his team released the video of Shah Rukh Khan coming and meeting the Sitaares on the sets of the film, and their interaction was really sweet and heartwarming to witness. This will surely give a boost to the advanced bookings of the film, which wasn't off to a great start to begin with.

But Aamir is going full throttle with some decisions regarding the film. The legendary actor made it clear that there will be no early premieres for the movie, and the ticket prices will only be hiked up to a certain percentage, unlike the pattern that recent star-based commercial films are following. Aamir wants Sitaara Zameen Par to reach as many audiences as possible, and this is also the reason why he didn't sell the digital rights of the film to any OTT platform.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT: Did Netflix Offer Rs.120 Crores to Aamir Khan?

A few weeks ago, there were reports of Netflix offering Rs.120 crores to Aamir to get the streaming rights of Sitaare Zameen Par, but the actor allegedly refused the same. He even stressed that he is not in full approval of the current OTT system that's in place, and that's the reason why he will take a call on the streaming after the film's box-office performance.

But here's where Aamir Khan might go wrong. Sitaare Zameen Par is not a commercial film that is expected to immediately draw audiences. Word of mouth on the first day is extremely crucial for the movie, and even after that, audiences will slowly be coming to the theaters to watch the film, provided it's good.

Owing to this, Aamir Khan might regret not taking the rumored Rs.120 crore deal from Netflix, but the guts of this Bollywood star should be appreciated. Aamir wants the theaters to shine again at a time when the Indian film industry is openly relying on OTT platforms, and that might just be enough for fans to watch and support Sitaare Zameen Par.