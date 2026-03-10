Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aamir Khan’s Sports Drama

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to arrive on OTT soon, with streaming platform SonyLIV announcing that the movie will be available for online viewers in the near future. The film had earlier followed a unique digital strategy before heading to a traditional streaming platform.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The movie revolves around a basketball coach who is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players, leading to an emotional and inspiring journey of teamwork, determination and self-belief.

The film was originally released in theatres on June 20, 2025, and later adopted a pay-per-view digital model before moving towards a mainstream OTT release.

With its upcoming debut on SonyLIV, viewers who missed the film in theatres will soon get a chance to watch the emotional sports drama from the comfort of their homes. However, the platform has not yet revealed the exact streaming date.