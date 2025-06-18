Sister Midnight OTT Release: Prime Video Disappoints Indian Fans with Radhika Apte Film

Radhika Apte is one Indian actress who never shied away from portraying challenging roles and ensuring that Indian cinema shines bright on the international front as well. With the advent of multiple OTT platforms, Radhika has made her presence felt and managed to reach more Indians.

The actress, who is now doing select films, had done a dark comedy-style film about life post-marriage titled Sister Midnight. Directed by Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight is about a lonely young bride who is restless and starts exhibiting characteristics of nocturnal animals. The idea in itself was striking, and the performances of the actors in the movie were nothing short of extraordinary.

Sister Midnight OTT Release: Radhika Apte's Film Streaming Now!

Sister Midnight excels in challenging societal norms through a daring yet humorous narrative, and it continues to do so. The film blends in comedy, horror, and satire all in one, making it a must-watch for people of all ages. Sister Midnight travelled through multiple film festivals across the world and also received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Prior to its theatrical release in India on June 16, the movie encountered censorship challenges due to the removal of numerous scenes from the theatrical version. But the OTT version might let viewers watch the film as the director intended.

An even better piece of news is that fans can stream Sister Midnight for free on the OTT platform Tubi, which is a rapidly growing platform. But the big twist here is that the app is only available for US audiences and not available in the Indian subcontinent. As of now, Sister Midnight's digital streaming has begun for Prime Video users in the United Kingdom, and Indian audiences will have to wait a little longer for Radhika Apte's film to be available digitally.