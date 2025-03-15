Seruppugal Jaakirathai OTT Release: Tamil Movie Streams from March 28 on Zee5!

If there is a genre that's completely gone missing in South India, it's the comedy genre. Two big industries,, Telugu and Tamil, have been churning out commercial films like their lives depend on it,, and while the technical prowess of these releases must be appreciated, it won't be an understatement to say that the filmmakers of both these industries are relying too much on making tentpole films and forgot that their main strength at one point was also producing great comedy films.

However, there have been movies every now and then that keepthe comedy genre ticking, and the Tamil industry has come up with a film that's all set to enthrall audiences with its OTT release. Seruppugal Jaakirathai, a Tamil movie directed by Rajesh Soosairaj, promises to provide enough fun and thrills at the same time.

The film is about a diamond smuggler who hides his diamonds in one of his slippers,, and that ends up creating the biggest problems of his life. The rest of the film revolves aroundd how he finds the slippers and what happens next. Starring Singampuli and Ira Aggarwal in the lead roles, the storyline is song that it will keep you hooked to your seats.

Seruppugal Jaakirathai: When and Where to Watch this Tamil Film on OTT?

The movie is all set to stream on the popularular OTT platform Zee5from the 28th of March. The OTT platform announced the news on Instagram and teases fans to be ready and gear up for a fun-filled,, thrilling ride. L.V. Muthu Ganesh has composed the music for this film. Vivek Raja Gopal, Manohar, Mariya Roslyn,, and Devika Devu played other lead roles in the film.