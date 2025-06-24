Panchayat Season 4 OTT Review: Prime Video's Show Delivers Laughs But Soul Goes Missing!

Jun 24, 2025, 15:07 IST
The time has come for yet another season of India's most-loved TV show, Panchayat. The fourth season focuses on the all-important elections, and the audiences have been waiting for the humor of the characters to entertain them big time. The anticipation for the show's release was overwhelming. positivity, and the vibes were good for the show.

As Prime Video took up the decision to release all episodes in one go, it makes life simple for fans to binge-watch all of them at once. The primary reason Panchayat resonated strongly with the audience is its authentic portrayal of rural life, and throughout all three seasons, the show's writers consistently maintained this quality.

Now, even with the fourth season, the same consistency was expected to continue; however, the writing shifted its focus more towards the elections and the drama surrounding them. Despite the dilution of the natural wit and humor that made Panchayat famous, Panchayat 4 retains its overall charm.

The performances, the music, and the production design retain the flavor that made the show famous in its first three seasons, and for a fan of the show, those qualities would be enough to binge-watch Panchayat's latest season. However, those who wanted to start watching the TV series from the beginning after seeing the promos for Panchayat 4 might feel disappointed by the time they reach the final season.

Some of the fans who finished watching the fourth season of Panchayat reflect this sentiment.


