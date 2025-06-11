Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release: Prime Video to Stream Hit Show Early, New Date Out!

If there is one show that has got streaming audiences across the country waiting, it's Panchayat. The trailer for the new season landed a few hours ago, and it shows why Panchayat has become one of the most loved shows across the country. Season 4 is all about drama and elections, and it's unclear how OTT fans will react to the film.

As Panchayat has become one of the country's most favorite shows, there is giant demand from fans for Prime Video to make the new season available as early as possible. Prime has been teasing about Panchayat's new season since April, and with the newly released trailer, the official streaming date is now known.

Earlier, when the first glimpse of Panchayat was dropped, Prime revealed that the fourth season will be available from July 2 for streaming fans. Due to overwhelming demand, the OTT giant has backed down and will now release the show quite early. In a delightful update toward the end of the trailer, Panchayat's new season will be available digitally on June 24th.

It comes off as a surprise indeed, as usually OTT platforms have the tendency to keep teasing fans before releasing a hit show. But Prime Video decided to give fans an early treat with this decision. Overall, this is exciting news for fans of the show, and judging from the trailer, fans can expect an emotionally charged and dramatic journey with Panchayat season 4.