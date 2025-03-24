Painkili, Dominic and the Ladies Purse: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week March 24-30

Malayalam movies have been capturing the audiences over the past few years as scores of people across the country have not just discovered them but even started to relish them despite not speaking the language. Across genres, Malayalam movies have captured audiences' hearts and continue to do so week in and week out.

After Rekhachithram and Ponman, it is time for another Malayalam thriller to hit the OTTs this week. Along with this, let's take a look at the possible release of all the Malayalam movies that will be released on streaming this week.

Malayalam OTT Movies Releasing this Week:

Painkili

A much-awaited Malayalam movie, Painkili starring Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu, melts audiences' hearts with an emotional narrative. The movie perfectly blends humor with love, self-discovery, and societal expectations. This lovely film is all set to stream on ManoramaMAX later this month. The exact date of the movie's OTT release is yet to be finalized.

Dominic and the Ladies Purse

If there was one film that had Mollywood movie buffs' expectations soaring, it was Mammootty's Dominic and the Ladies Purse. It marked the legendary actor's first-ever collaboration with renowned director Gautam Vasudev Menon, and even though the result was a mixed bag, the movie has definitely sparked interest among the masses. Those who decided to give the film a miss in the theaters are waiting for its streaming debut.

The film's OTT rights are purchased by Amazon Prime Video, and the movie will most likely make its streaming debut this week. The exact date will soon be revealed by the platform.

Bad Boys

The third Malayalam OTT release that's all set to enthrall audiences is Bad Boys. The movie, which was released way back in September last year, is gearing up for its OTT release. Malayalam streaming platform ManoramaMAX has obtained the rights to the film, and if the latest reports are to be believed, Bad Boys will stream on the platform by the end of this week.