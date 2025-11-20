OTT Releases This Week Nov 19-23: The Family Man 3, Homebound, The Bengal Files, and More!

This Friday, streaming platforms in India are set to roll out an exciting mix of new content—ranging from high-stakes thrillers to heartfelt dramas and compelling documentaries. With several major releases premiering on November 21, audiences have plenty to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of the most anticipated titles and what makes each one worth your time.

The Family Man 3 (Prime Video)

After the success of its previous seasons, The Family Man returns with its third instalment. The series once again places Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari into dangerous territory where national security, personal sacrifice and moral dilemmas collide. If you’ve been following the franchise, this edition promises greater scale and intensity.

Bison (Netflix)

This Tamil-language sports drama highlights an under-dog’s journey via the dynamic world of kabaddi. With strong performances and a socially-charged narrative, Bison looks to strike a chord with viewers who appreciate both grit and athletics.

Dining With The Kapoors (Netflix)

A different flavour altogether, this title takes a peek behind the glitz of Bollywood’s iconic Kapoor family. If you’re curious about celebrity lives, family legacies and intriguing anecdotes, this one’s for you.

The Bengal Files (ZEE5)

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this political thriller dives into a Partition-era investigation that unearths dark truths. With heavy themes and ambitious storytelling, it appeals to viewers who favour serious, message-driven content.

Homebound (Netflix)

This Hindi drama tells the compelling story of two childhood friends navigating caste, ambition and the seismic shift of the Covid-19 lockdown. Homebound promises emotional depth and real-life resonance.

Ziddi Ishq (Jio Hotstar)

For those drawn to intense relationship dramas, Ziddi Ishq brings themes of love, obsession and redemption. It features characters pushed to the edge and the emotional journeys that follow.

Nadu Center (Jio Hotstar)

Though it releases a day earlier on November 20, this Tamil suspense series is worth noting. Located in a mysterious facility with strange occurrences, it combines dark storytelling with layered intrigue.

Other Noteworthy Titles

Beyond these six, there are additional releases across languages and genres this week. Whether you prefer supernatural thrillers, light-hearted romances or hard-hitting documentaries, the streaming platforms have something for you.

With these launches, streaming services are showing once again how diverse and ambitious the current Indian OTT landscape has become. From both regional and national standpoints, the content offerings are stronger than ever, signalling that audiences won’t need to wait for theatrical releases to enjoy compelling stories.

If you only pick one title, favour The Family Man 3 for sheer scale. For something quieter but deeply moving, go with Homebound or Bison. And if you like serious themes, make time for The Bengal Files.