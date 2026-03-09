OTT Releases this Week March 9-15: BMW, Taj Story and More!

OTT platforms are bringing several new movies and web series for viewers this week. Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar are adding fresh content across genres including drama, adventure, reality shows and courtroom stories.

From popular returning shows to brand-new titles, the latest OTT lineup offers a variety of entertainment for audiences. Here are some of the major releases arriving on streaming platforms.

OTT Releases this Week, March 9-15, 2026:

1. Aspirants Season 3

The much-awaited third season of Aspirants continues the journey of UPSC aspirants as they navigate career pressure, friendships and personal struggles. The story explores the challenges faced by the characters while pursuing their ambitions and dealing with life-changing decisions. The series has become very popular among young audiences for its realistic portrayal of student life and competitive exams.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: Prime Video

2. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Telugu comedy-drama directed and written by Kishore Tirumala. The film features popular actors Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in key roles.

The movie revolves around a humorous and engaging storyline that explores relationships and everyday situations with a mix of comedy and drama. With its entertaining narrative and strong performances from the lead cast, the film aims to appeal to fans of light-hearted family entertainers.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

3. The Society Season 2

Reality show The Society returns with a new season hosted by comedian Munawar Faruqui. Contestants live together while competing in various tasks and challenges. The show focuses on social hierarchy and group dynamics, making it an interesting psychological and entertainment experience for viewers.

Streaming date: March 9

Streaming platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

4. The Taj Story

The Taj Story is a courtroom drama starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal. The film revolves around debates surrounding the history of the Taj Mahal and presents intense courtroom arguments and discussions. The movie has sparked discussions due to its controversial theme and historical narrative.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

5. Rooster

Rooster is another interesting release arriving on OTT platforms. The story follows a father who visits his daughter’s college to reconnect with her. During his visit, he navigates campus life and becomes involved in the complicated situations surrounding his daughter’s relationships.

Streaming date: March 9

Streaming platform: Jio Hotstar

6. One Piece Season 2

The adventure fantasy series One Piece returns with its second season. Based on the popular manga, the series follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they continue their quest to find the legendary treasure known as “One Piece.” The show is known for its thrilling action, strong characters and adventurous storyline.

Streaming date: March 10

Streaming platform: Netflix

7. Made in Korea

Made in Korea is another international series releasing on OTT this week. The show explores themes of culture, relationships and personal struggles while presenting a gripping story that reflects modern social issues.

Streaming date: March 12

Streaming platform: Netflix

8. Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester

Music fans can enjoy Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester, a special performance event that showcases the singer’s live concert experience. The show captures the energy of the live performance and gives fans a chance to enjoy the musical event from home.

Streaming date: March 9

Streaming platform: Netflix

Conclusion

With multiple new releases across different OTT platforms, viewers have plenty of options to binge-watch this week. From intense dramas and reality shows to adventure series and musical specials, the latest OTT lineup promises exciting entertainment for everyone.