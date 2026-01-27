OTT Releases This Week Jan 27– Feb 1, 2026: Dhurandhar, Champion, Sarvam Maya, Daldal, and More!

As Republic Day week gets underway, OTT platforms are lining up an exciting mix of films, series, and shows for viewers to binge-watch from the comfort of their homes. From regional cinema to big-ticket Bollywood releases, here’s a roundup of the key OTT titles releasing this week across platforms.

Golla Ramavva:

The Telugu short film Golla Ramavva is now streaming on ETV Win. Adapted from a short story penned by former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, the film features Talluri Rameshwari in the lead role. The project is directed by Mullapudi Vara and has drawn attention for its strong literary roots.

Gustaakh Ishq:

Starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Hindi romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq failed to leave a mark during its theatrical run in November 2025. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film is now set for its OTT debut on JioHotstar from January 27, 2026. The film will stream only in Hindi, with no Telugu version planned.

Wheel of Fortune (India):

Akshay Kumar is making a comeback to television with Wheel of Fortune (India), a new game show premiering on January 27, 2026, on Sony TV and SonyLIV. With promotional material already creating buzz, the show’s celebrity-driven launch episode has generated strong anticipation among viewers.

Champion:

Roshan Meka’s sports drama Champion, which received mixed feedback during its theatrical release, is heading to Netflix on January 29, 2026. Directed by Pradeep Advaitham, the film will stream in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar:

One of the biggest box-office successes of 2025, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is all set for its digital premiere on Netflix from January 30, 2026. While reports suggest the possibility of a Telugu dubbed version, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Daldal:

Bhumi Pednekar headlines the psychological crime drama Daldal, which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 30, 2026. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series is adapted from Vish Dhamija’s popular novel Bhendi Bazaar. Details about a Telugu version have not been announced yet.

Sarvam Maya:

The Malayalam supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya, which emerged as a major box-office hit, marks actor Nivin Pauly’s successful comeback. Directed by Akhil Sathyan and featuring Riya Shibu in a key role, the film is set to stream on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026, with a Telugu version also available.

Several surprise releases may also drop during the holiday week. Stay tuned for more updates as OTT platforms continue to refresh their content libraries during the Republic Day weekend.