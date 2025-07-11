OTT Releases July 7 to July 13: Detective Ujjwalan, 8 Vasantalu, Narivetta, Kaliyugam, and More

Just like last weekend, the upcoming weekend promises to be a busy one for most streaming platforms, with a plethora of intriguing content available for fans to binge-watch. The best part about the forthcoming weekend is that there are films and web shows available for all types of audiences and across various genres. Each OTT platform, from Netflix to SonyLIV, offers their subscribers something fresh and unique. Let's take a look at the list of movies and web shows that are on display.

Narivetta

Upon its release in May, Tovino Thomas's gripping cop drama garnered significant attention in Malayalam cinema. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews and collected a respectable Rs. 30 crore at the Kerala box office. It took a while for the film to land on OTT but SonyLIV managed to crack the streaming deal, and the film is now streaming on the platform. This film is undoubtedly a must-see this weekend.

Detective Ujjwalan:

Detective Ujjwalan, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, is a highly anticipated film in Malayalam cinema this weekend. One detective is in charge, and he has to solve multiple murders that took place under his watch. Netflix bagged the rights to the movie, and owing to the popularity of murder mysteries on streaming, Detective Ujjwalan is one film that will quickly grow up the charts on Netflix.

8 Vasantalu:

This Telugu film, which stars Ananthika Sanilkumar and is directed by Phanindra Narisetti, is one of the movies that received a lot of flak even before its release owing to the director's frank comments on social media trolling and fan wars. Additionally, Phanindra's candid opinions during interviews did not resonate well with many fans, and despite the film receiving positive reviews, audiences failed to show the appreciation it genuinely deserved. Experience the exquisitely shot 8 Vasantalu on Netflix for a truly immersive experience.

Kaliyugam 2064:

Set in 2064, Kaliyugam presents a somber depiction of a world on the verge of collapse, where a fundamental lack of necessities causes division among humanity. Shraddha Srinath leads the film, and Kishore Murali plays a strong supporting role; this post-apocalyptic thriller acts as a stern warning to the future.

There are also several international films and shows that are worth your time. Brick, Ziam, Too Much, and Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix all show promise. Alongside these, A Scam Called Love, The Lost Days, and The Night Time World on Prime Video also make up for diverse viewing on the streaming platform.