Nykaa Wali Shaadi OTT Release Today, January 31 on Jio Cinema: Watch Zoya Akhtar’s Wedding Series

Nykaa, the well-known beauty and fashion brand, makes its OTT debut today with the series "Nykaa Wali Shaadi," streaming exclusively on Jio Cinema. The show follows the journeys of four real brides as they prepare for one of the most significant days of their lives: their wedding day.

Premiering on January 31, the series showcases the brides’ individual stories, each with their own dreams, wedding traditions, and unique preparations. From selecting the perfect bridal outfit to receiving personalized beauty and makeup advice, the series highlights how Nykaa helps brides look and feel their best on their special day.

In one of the featured episodes, Seema, an Army officer, shares her journey of cutting her long hair for training but finding her true bridal beauty with the support of her husband, Sarf. This episode, Episode 3, showcases how Seema finds confidence in her look despite her challenges.

Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, "Nykaa Wali Shaadi" emphasizes authentic narratives of beauty and strength, celebrating the true essence of Indian weddings. The series is a celebration of women and their inner and outer beauty, showcasing their personal growth and stories of love.

Nykaa’s CEO, Falguni Nayar, shared, “We’re here to guide and empower our customers, helping them embrace their beauty, whether through our online platforms or stores.”

Catch "Nykaa Wali Shaadi" today on Jio Cinema and watch these beautiful, empowering wedding journeys unfold!