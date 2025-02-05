Next on Netflix: Upcoming Movies, Series, and Shows to Watch in 2025

Netflix India hosted a grand event, "Next on Netflix," where they announced their upcoming projects for 2025. The event, hosted by comedian Sumukhi Suresh and anchor Maniesh Paul, saw several Bollywood stars promoting their films and series.

According to the announcements, Netflix will release six movies, 13 series, four unscripted shows, and one live show this year. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store:

Upcoming Movies

Aap Jaisa Koi: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in this modern-day love story.

Dhoom Dhaam: Action-comedy starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, hitting theatres on February 14.

Nadaaniyan: Young adult romantic drama starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kushi Kapoor.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins: Action-adventure film starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Saif Ali Khan.

Test: Cricket drama that fans have been waiting for, starring R Madhavan, Siddharth, and Nayanthara.

Toaster: family-comedy drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Web Series

Dabba Cartel: Thriller drama starring Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao; Feb 28.

Akka: a period drama of gangster queens in 1980s south India, featuring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte.

Delhi Crime Season 3: The latest crime-drama series.

Glory: a high-octane thriller by Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat.

Black Warrant: A crime drama starring Zahan Kapoor and Anurag Thakur.

Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter: A high-octane crime drama starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Kohrra Season 2: A crime drama starring Barun Sobti.

Rana Naidu Season 2: A crime drama starring Venkatesh and Rana.

Mandala Murders: A suspense drama featuring Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Saare Jahan Se Accha: A spy thriller starring Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja.

The BADS of Bollywood: It is a coming-of-age drama series, directed by Aryan Khan.

The Royals: It is a coming-of-age romantic drama, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter.

Super Subbu: It is Netflix's first foray in Telugu, featuring Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar.

Upcoming shows:

Dining with the Kapoors: It has a candid conversation with the Kapoor family.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3: It is yet another instalment of the popular comedy show.

Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan: A show tracing the historic rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket.

Vir Das Fool Volume: A show following comedian Vir Das as he travels abroad for his comedy special.

