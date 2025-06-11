Narivetta OTT Release: Tovino Thomas' Film Hunts for Buyers, Likely Streaming Date Revealed!

If there is one actor from the Malayalam movie industry who has proved time and again that he is an worth actor fans' attention, it's Tovino Thomas. Tovino Thomas, who started off by playing important roles in big-hero projects before emerging as a star hero himself, has a film journey that is nothing short of inspirational. The actor has always given importance to content-driven films, and the latest film in his impressive acting profile is Narivetta.

Tovino Thomas has played a lot of cop roles in his distinguished film career, and in Narivetta, he took his acting prowess to the next level. Anuraj Manohar, the film's director, impressed everyone with its candid portrayal of police brutality. The Indian cinema company produced Narivetta, which performed well at the box office, but they have not disclosed the film's streaming details.

The producers are likely considering options to finalize a deal with an OTT giant. Of late, it has become extremely difficult for films to land a proper deal with streaming platforms, especially if a deal wasn't finalized before a movie's theatrical release; it's getting harder for the producers to strike a deal post-release.

Movies, across languages, are in an intriguing phase of transition. It has become difficult to predict which movies will get liked by audiences and which films will tank. Narivetta was appreciated by those who saw it, and as a result, it shouldn't be a problem for the film to have a proper OTT deal in place.

Narivetta is likely to be released in late June or early July, but the streaming partner is still unknown.