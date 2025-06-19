Narivetta Movie OTT Release: Streaming Woes for Tovino Thomas' Rousing Cop Drama?

Tovino Thomas is an actor in the Malayalam movie industry who has made significant progress through his unique selection of scripts. The actor has shown that he is already one of the most talented stars in the industry presently and is also picking the right scripts that will increase his star power and give him enough room to showcase his inexplicable skill.

Recently, he has come up with another excellent movie in Narivetta. It explores the power that the police wield in general and how, if misused, things can turn from bad to worse. Tovino has a long history of portraying police roles, and his portrayal in Narivetta is truly memorable.

Narivetta OTT release: Confusion Surrounds Tovino Thomas Film

Like most Malayalam movies, Narivetta excels in the latter half, with its climax proving to be a powerful spectacle on the big screen. Those who missed Water Eater are now eagerly waiting to catch it on the OTT. The movie, released on May 23rd, should have announced its streaming part. However, there has been no update from the makers regarding this issue, and it has become a common pattern in Malayalam cinema for streaming platforms to wait a long time before signing deals.

me before signing deals. Also, the producers are releasing movies straight into the theaters first, trusting that the audiences will give them the required push so that they can cement a deal with OTT platforms later on.

While these risky strategies have proven successful for some films, they haven't yielded satisfactory results for others, particularly when it comes to box office performances. Despite receiving good reviews, Narivetta did not generate the level of buzz that audiences expected at the Kerala box office, which may explain why there has been no update on its OTT release yet.

JioHotstar, Z5, and SonyLIV are actively looking for good Malayalam content, and a film like Narivetta is a nice grab for these streaming platforms. Narivetta should have been on OTT this weekend, but the makers haven't said anything, so it's unlikely. If things go well, fans might be able to see Narivetta on OTT by the first week of July.