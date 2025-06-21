Maharani Movie Finally Out on OTT? Roshan Matthew's Rustic Drama Finds Streaming Home

In what should be considered good news for fans of Malayalam cinema, Roshan Matthew and Shine Tom Chacko have finally released their film Maharani for streaming after more than a year since its theatrical debut.

Roshan Matthew, who is on a roll with back-to-back films to his name across languages, proved his acting prowess in Maharani. What starts off as a clash between two individuals ends up stirring the whole village and turns into a riot. A riot is the main idea of Maharani, and with Roshan and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead, audiences can expect a gripping rural drama.

Even though it was expected that Maharani would be available for streaming way earlier, for reasons unknown, it took all this while for the film to finally find a digital home. Fans of either or both of the lead actors can start streaming Maharani on Kerala's local OTT platform, Manorama MAX.

Manorama MAX has made a name for itself by picking up unique films and earned subscriptions from people across the country for its diverse range of movies. The app could be considered a starting point for those who want to explore the beauty that is Malayalam cinema in depth.