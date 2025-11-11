Jolly LLB 3 OTT Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Akshay Kumar's Courtroom Drama

The courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is finally heading to streaming platforms after its theatre run. The film originally hit cinemas on September 19, 2025, and was well-received by audiences for its blend of humour and legal drama.

According to reports, the movie is set to premiere on November 14, 2025 on both Netflix and JioHotstar, marking a rare dual-platform release. While the exact platform rollout is yet to be confirmed by the makers, sources suggest both services will host the film around the same date.

Part three of the popular franchise, Jolly LLB 3 brings together the two previous protagonists in a fresh courtroom battle, navigating themes of justice, corruption and social inequality. With its strong box office showing and positive reviews, the OTT release offers viewers who missed the theatrical run a chance to catch the film from home.

Whether you’re a fan of legal satire or simply looking for a light-hearted entertainer with a social message, Jolly LLB 3’s digital debut on November 14 is worth marking on your calendar.