Ironheart OTT Review: Marvel Show Works in Parts; Fails to Deliver Overall

Marvel has been relentless with its streaming content that will be available directly on Disney+, and with audiences going critical now more than ever when it comes to judging superheroes, Marvel decided to reduce the quantity of fresh content they are churning out and instead focus on quality and delivering a top-notch product to the audiences.

Their latest attempt at ensuring that a new superhero is coming to the market is Ironheart. Dominique Thorne portrays a new superhero, Riri Williams, in the show. The six-episode show focuses on developing her character further and adds a mystic layer to the whole story. Even though the show takes time to set up the characters, by the end of the third episode, it did just enough to make the audiences wait another week for the final three episodes to drop.

Ironheart OTT Review: Marvel's Show is Good But Not Great

However, the final few moments in Ironheart's sixth episode truly stand out, and the combination of magic and science turns out to be the highlight. More importantly, it adds an essential layer that could potentially change the MCU. Marvel previously teased many big events like this and ended up disappointing the audiences. So, it's essential to keep our expectations in check over where Riri Williams will next go to.

For Disney+ viewers, the first three episodes are now available to stream, and they will have to wait for a few more days before they can watch what Marvel has in store for Ironheart's final episode. Those who watched the first half of Ironheart are already pouring in with their reviews. While some loved the portrayal of Riri Williams, others felt that it took a lot of time to establish the characters.

Ironheart's characters appeared for the last time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. Ryan is Ironheart's executive producer, which is one reason to see his vision for Riri Williams. Even the critics reviews at the moment are divided and match what audiences are also feeling; the latter might alter their opinions of the show once the last three episodes are out.